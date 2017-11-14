Sweet success: West Bengal gets GI tag for rosogolla

West Bengal’s bitter struggle with Odisha ended on a sweet note on Tuesday with the State getting GI (Geographical Indication) tag for rosogolla.

The sweet, dipped in sugary syrup, which is a favourite across the country, has for long been at the centre of a bitter tussle between the two States, with each claiming it as their invention.

The GI authorities on Tuesday however said rosogolla originated in West Bengal.

Expressing her delight over the news, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in London, tweeted: “Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI... status for Rosogolla.”

While Bengal claimed that the delicacy was invented in Kolkata by confectioner Nobin Chandra Das in the 1860s, Odisha government said it was invented in Puri in the 13th century.

The GI tag was primarily developed with the purpose of recognising the unique identity connecting different products and places. For a product to get GI tag, it has to have a unique quality, reputation or characteristic which is attributable to its geographic origin.

Of the 267 odd products that have received GI tags so far, around 12 are from Bengal, including Darjeeling tea, Santiniketan leather goods, mango varieties such as Laxman Bhog, himsagar and fazli, Santipore saree, Baluchari saree, Dhaniakhali saree, Joynagarer moa and the more recent entrants —Bardhman Sitabhog and Bardhman Mihidana (both sweets).