The Tamil Nadu government envisions making Chennai a centre of gravity for sports like motorsport, chess, and sailing/surfing, according to a senior State government official.

“We want Chennai to emerge as the hub for motor racing, both on city tracks and dedicated circuits. The efforts to conduct the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2024 edition will attract global attention, bringing drivers, fans, and international associations to recognise Chennai as a prominent city for racing in India. This racing event would elevate the city’s profile, showcasing it as a major player in the world of motorsports,” Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary – Sports, Government of Tamil Nadu told businessline on the sidelines of a meeting held ahead of the first-ever night race on Chennai’s 3.5-km street circuit this weekend.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, will flag off the event at 2 pm on Saturday. The State government has allocated a budget of ₹30 crore to support the IRF 2024 event, with an additional ₹12 crore dedicated to publicising it.

City races

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), the promoters of IRF, noted a strong response to the event, with expectations to sell around 5,000 tickets through Paytm Insider.

Chennai is set to join the elite group of global cities that host similar city races. “We already have a dedicated circuit, but hosting races within the city will be a unique attraction. It’s comparable to the impact of cycling events in urban settings, which draw significant attention and participation,” he added.

Since its inception in 1950, Formula One has raced on various circuits, including road courses, ovals, and traditional permanent tracks. Among these are street circuits, which are temporarily converted from public streets not originally intended for racing. Creating a successful street circuit is challenging, as it must deliver thrilling races while showcasing the city’s unique character. Monte Carlo, home to the Monaco Grand Prix, exemplifies this, having been a fixture on the Formula One calendar since 1950.

Other sports

Chennai has already established itself as an international chess hub, consistently producing top players who represent India on the global stage. “We see similar potential in motorsports, where we already have prominent figures like Narain Karthikeyan and two racing hubs in Tamil Nadu — Chennai and a private track in Coimbatore,” Misra added.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, held in Mamallapuram in 2022, not only highlighted the region’s rich cultural heritage but also boosted international tourism in Tamil Nadu. The successful organizstion of this event has firmly placed Chennai among the world’s leading sporting venues.

In sailing and surfing, Chennai’s extensive coastline provides a significant advantage. The government plans to establish 4-5 water sports academies, including a dedicated sailing academy in Chennai, to further capitalise on this potential, Misra said.

Tamil Nadu has also made strides in other sports, such as hockey, where Odisha currently leads in support. However, the State’s focus remains on fostering participation across various sports, particularly in areas with lower engagement, to encourage broader involvement. In athletics, Tamil Nadu is already a significant force, thanks to the concerted efforts of the State government and sports associations, he added.