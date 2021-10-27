Tanishq launches ‘Pudhumai Penn’ campaign in TN

Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the Tata Group, has launched a heart-warming campaign ‘Pudhumai Penn’, exclusively for Tamil Nadu. The women of the State play dual contrasting roles —— of being the culture-custodian and the change-maker of Tamil culture and values. With this campaign, Tanishq taps into this very insight and celebrates every Tamil woman and her balanced-duality, that is the springboard of her undying, limitless and spirited personality.

The film is conceptualised by Lowe Lintas. Set in a traditional ‘muttram’ (courtyard) with an ‘oonjal’ (swing), and Athangudi tiles, the 45-second film is drizzled with artefacts symbolic of Tamizh culture, undeniably evoking a strong sense of association, and making every viewer reminisce and recall their ancestry, childhood and rich Tamizh roots. The film is a reflection of a Tamil family coming together – from a Thatha-Paati, to a newly married couple, to women across all age groups, and kids running around — it is an all-inclusive film with Tanishq beautifully adorning every moment, says a company press release.

Back to the roots

The film is as real as it can get with a carefully curated cast of real women achievers from the land of Tamil Nadu — A Silambam Champion, a classical dancer/entrepreneur, a Padma Bhushan awardee and others — with the ‘Lady Superstar’ of the South, Nayanthara, leading the pack. All these women are a perfect blend of championing tradition through their art form and giving it their own identity through a contemporary interpretation.

With this campaign, the brand evokes love for every ‘Pudhumai Penn’ who makes the Tamil land sparkle with pride. And inspired by their brilliance comes fine gold and diamond jewellery by Tanishq, designed as an ode to every ‘Pudhumai Penn’ using traditional craft forms in contemporary silhouettes.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, in the release said Tamil Nadu has been integral to Titan and Tanishq. Tamil Nadu has seen many firsts for Tanishq — Hosur factory commenced in 1992, followed by the first store launched at Cathedral Road in 1996. The relationship with Tamil Nadu has only gotten stronger over time, with over 5.6 lakh customers, who have been ardent patrons of the brand.

“As a brand that endorses the progressive narrative on the modern Indian woman, this campaign is a celebration of today’s Pudhumai Penn who have been taking forward traditions and embracing change seamlessly generation after generation; who have been an inspiration for many. This film is our humble attempt to bring forth her story, her beauty and her strength in her own words replete with the pride of embracing her duality,” he said in the release.