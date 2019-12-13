Tata Sky to showcase Kannada blockbuster movies

Tata Sky has partnered with Colors Kannada (a Kannada entertainment channel) to launch ‘Tata Sky Kannada Cinema’ service on DTH (direct-to-home) platform with a line-up of more than 150 Kannada films.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer of Tata Sky, said that Kannada film industry had seen continued growth in viewership owing to high-quality movie releases in recent years.

Terming it as a golden period for Kannada film industry, he said the industry is releasing a maximum number of movies now. Almost nine Kannada movies were released on a single day in November alone, he said.

With the launch of ‘Tata Sky Kannada Cinema’, in partnership with Colors Kannada, Tata Sky aims to deliver the best-curated content to Kannada movie lovers across the country, he said. The new service will be ad-free and will have high-quality blockbuster Kannada movies, including the latest and classic ones. The service also offers a world television premiere every month. Kannada movies such as Kirik Party, KGF, and Bell Bottom will be premiered on ‘Tata Sky Kannada Cinema’, he said.

‘Tata Sky Kannada Cinema’, which is available to all subscribers at the cost of ₹45 a month, is also open on the Tata Sky mobile app, he added.