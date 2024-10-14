N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, took to LinkedIn to share a heartfelt tribute to the late Ratan Tata, offering a glimpse into the personal side of the renowned industrialist who passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai at the age of 86.

In his post, Chandrasekaran recounted several anecdotes that highlighted Tata’s humanity and attention to detail. He wrote, “Anybody who met Mr. Tata came away with a story about his humanity, warmth and dreams for India. There really was no one like him.”

Labour dispute

One story involved a labour dispute at Tata Motors. Chandrasekaran recalled, “Mr Tata’s direction squarely focused on making sure employees were well taken care of—not just to resolve the dispute, but to ensure they and their families’ well-being.”

Another anecdote centered on the renovation of Bombay House, the Tata Group’s headquarters. When Chandrasekaran mentioned the renovation plans, Tata’s primary concern was for the stray dogs that frequented the building. “Where will the dogs go?” Tata had asked. This led to the creation of a kennel in the renovated building, which Tata insisted on seeing first upon completion.

Attention to detail

Chandrasekaran noted Tata’s remarkable memory and attention to detail, writing, “If Mr Tata ever visited a place, he could recall everything—from the placement of smallest piece of furniture, the lighting, colours and so on. His memory was photographic.”

The LinkedIn post offers a rare personal insight into the relationship between two of India’s most prominent business leaders. Chandrasekaran, who has been at the helm of Tata Sons for quite long, had a long-standing association with the Tata Group before assuming his current role.

Chandrasekaran concluded his tribute with a poignant observation about Tata: “His eye received everything clearly, as his mind perceived everything clearly.” This simple yet profound statement encapsulates the essence of a man who left an indelible mark on Indian industry and society.