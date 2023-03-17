If there’s one thing that K Krithivasan, the new CEO of TCS, has in common with Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran, it is the passion for running long distance. That could be one of the reasons for Krithivasan’s long stint at TCS which started in 1989.

“He has been responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, building deep customer relationships and mindshare, as well as market positioning. He has played an integral role in helping customers in banking, financial services and insurance, with digital transformations, change management cycle acceleration, value delivery, technology strategy and governance,” said a company release.

Krithivasan is currently the Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS. BFSI is the largest segment within TCS. He handles one of the largest portfolios of $11 billion, which has grown consistently.

Born in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, and having completed his schooling there, Krithivasan then moved to Coimbatore for his undergrad. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Madras. He also acquired a Master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Krithivasan has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large programme management and sales. Before his stint as the Global Head of BFSI Business Group, he was the Industry Solutions Unit Head for Banking and Financial Services.

‘Tougher challenge’

Krithivasan is based out of Chennai, which is one of the biggest centers for TCS in terms of talent. He started his career at TCS in Delhi and later spent some time in Los Angeles before moving to Chennai. Krithivasan will now be moving to Mumbai as he takes on the position as CEO designate. According to him, moving to Mumbai will be a tougher challenge compared to being the CEO of TCS.

Co-workers and friends describe him as “humble”, “kind” and “spiritual”. He is a cordial leader and well-known in TCS. Krithivasan describes himself as a religious person rather than a spiritual one.

He likes running in his spare time. He is also an avid reader, who is found the happiest while reading. Over the last 2-3 years, Krithivasan has been taking an intensive Sanskrit course, too.