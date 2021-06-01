Techie’s two-year ordeal ends; Back from Pakistan

Prashanth, the Hyderabadi techie who trespassed into Pakistan two years ago, is back in the city, putting behind the gruelling ordeal and a torturous wait for his parents.

Reported missing in April 2017 in Hyderabad, Prashanth was arrested by the Pakistani security forces after he crossed over the Indo-Pakistani border.

Prashanth’s ordeal reads like a typical Bollywood cross-nation love story.

He quit his job and set off for Switzerland for ‘personal reasons’. But because of financial constraints, he wanted to walk to the European nation via Pakistan.

He left his home on April 11, 2017, and boarded a train to reach Bikaner in Rajasthan. From there, he walked to the Indo-Pak border and crossed it by jumping over the fence. After walking deep into the Pakistan territory, he was detained by Pakistan authorities.

Prashanth was thoroughly grilled by the Pakistani officials and booked cases for trespassing into their country and put him in jail. But they were reportedly convinced that he was not a spy and decided to deport him to India.

Gruelling ordeal

Even as the Cyberabad police launched a massive manhunt to trace him after his parents lodged a missing complaint in 2017, his family received a message that he had been detained in Pakistan.

The family immediately approached the Telangana Government, the police and the Ministry of External Affairs.

“After relentless follow up with the Pakistan authorities, he was handed over to the Indian officials on May 31. They, in turn, handed him over to P Ravindra Prasad, Inspector of Police, Madhapur Police Station, at Attari in Punjab,” a Cyberabad police official said.

After two years of the ordeal, Prashanth has finally met his family members.