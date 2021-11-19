Variety

The girl that developed ‘biodegradable’ pot gets help from GE Appliances, T-works

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 19, 2021

The two entities have agreed to fund her project

Srija, the 14-year-old girl that developed a biodegradable pot for nurseries, is getting help from GE Appliances, a Haier company, in setting up a micro enterprise at Gadwal, which is about 200 km away from Hyderabad.

GE Appliances in association with e-hardware incubator T-Works have announced a joint collaboration to convert the grassroots invention into a micro enterprise.

The biopot, made from discarded groundnut shells, is an eco-friendly alternative to the black plastic bags used in nurseries for growing saplings.

A few months ago, T-Works has developed a machine for the girl and helped her in developing a machine-compatible raw material.

GE Appliances, through its corporate social responsibility initiative, has agreed to fund the project.. Besides, volunteers from the company would help make the biopots.

T-Works organised a live demonstration with the machinery where volunteers from GE Appliances received hands-on experience of manufacturing biodegradable pots.

“After developing a mechanism to mass produce Srija’s biopots, we are now moving a step closer to setting up a manufacturing facility,” Sujai, Chief Executive Officer of T-Works, said.

Published on November 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

environmental cleanup
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like