The girl that developed ‘biodegradable’ pot gets help from GE Appliances, T-works

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Srija, the 14-year-old girl that developed a biodegradable pot for nurseries, is getting help from GE Appliances, a Haier company, in setting up a micro enterprise at Gadwal, which is about 200 km away from Hyderabad.
GE Appliances in association with e-hardware incubator T-Works have announced a joint collaboration to convert the grassroots invention into a micro enterprise.
The biopot, made from discarded groundnut shells, is an eco-friendly alternative to the black plastic bags used in nurseries for growing saplings.
A few months ago, T-Works has developed a machine for the girl and helped her in developing a machine-compatible raw material.
GE Appliances, through its corporate social responsibility initiative, has agreed to fund the project.. Besides, volunteers from the company would help make the biopots.
T-Works organised a live demonstration with the machinery where volunteers from GE Appliances received hands-on experience of manufacturing biodegradable pots.
“After developing a mechanism to mass produce Srija’s biopots, we are now moving a step closer to setting up a manufacturing facility,” Sujai, Chief Executive Officer of T-Works, said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...