The girl that developed ‘biodegradable’ pot gets help from GE Appliances, T-works

Srija, the 14-year-old girl that developed a biodegradable pot for nurseries, is getting help from GE Appliances, a Haier company, in setting up a micro enterprise at Gadwal, which is about 200 km away from Hyderabad.

GE Appliances in association with e-hardware incubator T-Works have announced a joint collaboration to convert the grassroots invention into a micro enterprise.

The biopot, made from discarded groundnut shells, is an eco-friendly alternative to the black plastic bags used in nurseries for growing saplings.

A few months ago, T-Works has developed a machine for the girl and helped her in developing a machine-compatible raw material.

GE Appliances, through its corporate social responsibility initiative, has agreed to fund the project.. Besides, volunteers from the company would help make the biopots.

T-Works organised a live demonstration with the machinery where volunteers from GE Appliances received hands-on experience of manufacturing biodegradable pots.

“After developing a mechanism to mass produce Srija’s biopots, we are now moving a step closer to setting up a manufacturing facility,” Sujai, Chief Executive Officer of T-Works, said.