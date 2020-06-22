‘The Undertaker’ retires from WWE

Wrestling champion and WWE star, The Undertaker announced his retirement from professional wrestling stating that he had no intention of stepping back into the WWE ring.

Announcing his retirement in the last episode of his documentary series 'The Last Ride,' the 55-year old WWE star claimed that he had "nothing left to accomplish" in the ring.

“My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day, that's really all that matters. And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labour, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children,” The Undertaker said in the episode.

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment,” he said talking about his last bout the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36.

The Undertaker made his professional debut with the WWF in 1990. In a career spanning 30 years, the wrestler has been a seven-time World Champion and has won the tag team titles six times. The Undertaker is also a 12-time Slammy Award winner.

WWE confirmed his retirement on Twitter with the hashtag #ThankYouTaker. Tributes began flooding in on the microblogging platform with the announcement of his retirement.