The usual and the offbeat of Valentine’s Day marketing

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
It’s that time of the year when brands get cheesy. From Fab Café, the restaurant brand of Fab India, inviting you to a Cupid’s Table to PepsiCo launching limited-time flavours of its potato chips brand Lay’s Herby Crush and Lay’s Cheesy Love, marketers are pushing love like never before in these pandemic times.
This year, beyond chocolates, cakes, flowers, and jewellery, all sorts of brands are jumping into the V-Day frenzy. From packaged food to consumer durables and from e-commerce firms to travel aggregators, companies across sectors are wooing consumers with innovations, offers and deals.
Take Abhibus, an e-ticketing platform for bus bookings that is pushing a ‘Travalentine’ offer — book one seat and it will cover the second.
Or, take Havells India, which has launched an electric skincare product range targeted at the female grooming segment ahead of the V-day.
For brands, V-Day has become key to grabbing the attention of GenZ-ers and millennials. That’s why the quirky campaigns, irresistible deals and limited edition products.
Amit Tiwari, Vice-President, Marketing, Havells India, admits that over the years, Valentine’s Day has emerged as an opportunity to exclusively engage and connect with the younger set of consumers.
And, as Shailja Joshi, Associate Director, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India, says, “Valentine’s Day is not just an occasion for youngsters to express their love and cherish their relationships, but is also one for brands to deepen audience connect by becoming an instrumental part of their celebrations.”
PepsiCo’s Lay’s has not only launched two variants but also got together with 20 other brands such as Airtel, Cadbury, Center Fresh and Dunzo for a social media engagement activity on Twitter and Instagram.
But while most campaigns are youth-focussed, even brands directed mainly at seniors are marking the day. Take Columbia Pacific Communities, which has launched #LoveBeyondAge, dismissing notions that senior citizens are too old to find, express or enjoy romantic love.
Brand expert Harish Bijoor says, “Valentine's day is certainly a stop point for the marketer on the prowl. It has progressively become bigger year by year, in terms of delivering a good blip on sales.”
Indeed, online beauty and personal-care store Purplle is reporting great traction for its Valentine Day’s offers. Says Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com, “We are marking this celebration with the biggest sale of the year, leading up to Valentine's week and, this year, we have witnessed a growth of close to 100 per cent vis-à-vis last year.”
Or, take, Nestle India, which has taken its V-day consumer engagement strategy beyond chocolates. Besides its Kit-Kat Love Break campaign, it is also offering immersive augmented reality experiences through its Nescafe ready-to-drink cold coffee packs for virtual coffee dates as consumers stay at home.
But beware!
Even as marketers flood your inbox with Valentine’s Day offers, cyber criminals, too, are loving this opportunity. According to Check Point Research, over 400 Valentine’s Day themed phishing individual email campaigns were spotted in January.
Love can be dangerous as well!
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...