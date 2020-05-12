The/Nudge Foundation to host charcha2020 on post-Covid challenges

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
As countries grapple with the effects of Covid-19, it is becoming clear that the impact on the most vulnerable will be the hardest. In India alone, Covid-19 threatens to push 200 million people deeper into poverty.
To address this serious situation urgently, The/Nudge Foundation is hosting charcha2020 - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-Covid world.
From May 14-16, charcha2020 will host 9 plenary sessions and 16 parallel events to cover a broad range of topics in the development sector including health, education, rural development, water & sanitation, land & property inclusivity, skill development and entrepreneurship, among others.
The plenary sessions include talks by: Nobel Laureate Dr. Kailash Satyarthi (Founder, Bachpan Bachao); Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus (Founder, Grameen); Rajiv Kumar (Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog); a panel of leading economists including Kaushik Basu and Justin Lin Yifu both former chief economists of the World Bank, and Dr. S. Krishnamurthy (Chief Economic Advisor to the PM); a panel of non-profit leaders: Madhav Chavan (Founder, Pratham), Safeena Hussain (Founder, Educate Girls), Matthew Spacie (Founder, Magic Bus) and Shridhar Venkat (CEO, Akshaya Patra) in conversation with Ujwal Thakar, former CEO - Pratham
A fireside chat between Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (MD, Biocon) and Jayesh Parekh, Author of What shall we do with all this money? Plenary comments by Rohini Nilekani (Philanthropist), Ashish Dhawan (Philanthropist) and Roopa Kudva (MD, Omidyar Network India) are some of the other highlights of charcha2020.
The 16 events, each between 6 and 10 hours long, will cover the topics in each area of sustainable development, running in parallel. Through Partial list of speakers notes, expert panels and demos, they will bring out India’s response to the pandemic and engage the audience in a conversation on how Covid-19 can be a critical inflection to strategize and build resilience against future shocks of this nature.
#charcha2020 will witness the coming together of over 100 developmental organizations, 300 plus speakers, nearly 6,000 registered participants on a single platform. Registrations are open at https://charcha2020.splashthat.com/
The event hosts are Piramal Swasthya, NSDC, Central Square Foundation, MSDF, WaterAid and Omidyar Network.
