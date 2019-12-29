There’s more work I have to finish: Amitabh Bachchan

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is looking forward to doing more work in the future.
The 77-year-old actor, who was bestowed with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind here at Rashtrapati Bhawan, quipped that initially when he was announced as 2018’s honouree he was doubtful if it was an “indication” for him to sit at home. “When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years?
“There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this,” Bachchan said on a lighter note.
The Hindi cinema veteran also thanked the government, Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.
“God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I’m most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That’s the reason I’m standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude,” he added.
Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but the actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health.
Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced at the awards that the star will be bestowed with the honour in a special ceremony hosted by the President on Sunday.
The actor was accompanied by his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan at the ceremony.
Bachchan is gearing up for the release of four films in 2020 -- “Gulabo Sitabo”, “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”.
