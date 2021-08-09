Throwing freebies at the Neerajs of the world

What’s in a name? Some freebies, for sure, if you share yours with an Olympian!

As emotions countrywide soar to the dizzying heights reached by Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold winning javelin throw, his namesakes in Gujarat are cashing in on some reflected glory.

Leading ropeway operator Udan Khatola has, at its ropeway at Girnar hills in Junagadh district of Gujarat, announced free rides for anyone named ‘Neeraj’.

A ‘golden’ opportunity for Neeraj Chopra

In its announcement, on Sunday, Udan Khatola said, “Girnar Ropeway will provide free rides to anyone with this name”, and added the hashtag #OurGratitudeToNeerajChopra. A government-approved ID proof will be needed to ride free.

The Girnar Ropeway had been virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020. Built at a cost of ₹130 crore, the 2.1-km-long ropeway takes pilgrims to the Mata Ambaji temple atop the hill, which can also be reached by a 5,000-step stairway. The two-way fare is ₹700 (₹350 for children aged 5-10).

CSK announces ₹1 crore to Neeraj Chopra

Elsewhere, a petrol pump owner at Netrang in Bharuch district offered petrol worth ₹501 free to the Neerajs of the world. An ID proof would be needed and the offer holds till 5 pm, August 9, 2021.

Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 7, 2021, has charged up a nation long deprived of a similar glory on the world stage.

Amul on Sunday released a doodle cheering the ‘golden boy’ accompanied by the iconic Amul Girl. “Neeraj On the Thrown!” it punned in its characteristic style. Several sporting agencies including BCCI, State governments and corporate groups have announced cash awards and gifts in celebration of Chopra’s throw, which brought the country its first ever athletics Olympic gold.