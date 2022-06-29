Toonz Media to co-produce a brand new animation property Creep Candy

Global kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group is partnering with Leadbelly Productions to co-produce a brand-new animation property titled Creepy Candy.

Developed by multi-award-winning creator and founding president of Leadbelly Productions, Alan Jude Summa, Creepy Candy is targeted at children ages 4-11. Season one of the 2D animation shows will include 26 episodes of 3 minutes and is slated to be launched in October.

The project’s first phase will also include producing a 30 minute Halloween special episode to be released in October 2023.

“Creepy Candy is a unique property that offers us immense opportunities to explore beyond series development. Our idea is to develop this property into a 360-degree brand that includes digital media shorts, mini-movies, consumer products, and other L&M avenues,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar.

Licensing veteran and CEO of NXT GEN Brand Marketing, Debi Rosenfeld will work with Toonz on building the brand in the consumer products market.

“The creation of the Creepy Candy Brand was in development for over a year, preparing the concept to bring to market. We are excited about our partnership with Toonz Media Group, to bring the story and characters to life in a new animated series and Halloween special. For years this space has been content with the usual traditional holiday programs. Creepy Candy is bringing something new and fresh to captivate the imaginations of children and adults alike,” Alan Summa, CEO/Creator Leadbelly Productions said.

The show will be distributed worldwide to television and OTT partners by Toonz Entertainment, the distribution wing of Toonz Media Group. Toonz will also leverage its digital ecosystem, social media and existing partnerships with AVOD platforms to build the Creepy Candy brand.