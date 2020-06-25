Toonz to partner with Janet Hubert for ‘JG & the BC Kids’ animation project

Toonz Media Group (TMG) is partnering with Daytime Digital Emmy-nominated actress Janet Hubert for a new animation project that focusses on representing special kids from diverse backgrounds.

The project, titled ‘JG & the BC Kids’, is about a young lady superhero who travels around the world nurturing special kids from multicultural communities.

TMG, Elijah Rock Productions, and Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment have started pre-production on a feature-length animated movie, which will be followed by a TV series.

Conceptualised by Hubert, the project was born out of the need to represent kids from all backgrounds and cultures in mainstream children’s content. Hubert, who is an African-American mom herself, says that even before her son was born she knew that she would never find the kind of toys, accessories or even story narratives that truly reflected who he was. In a world where his identity was starkly under-represented, Hubert wanted to create something to inspire him, and millions of other kids like him. And so, JG & the BC Kids was born. Hubert is a co-producer of the project.

JG & the BC Kids, targeted at 5-9 year-olds, will be produced in vibrant 2D animation with an energetic, diverse, and ethnic underscore.

P Jayakumar, CEO, TMG, says the studio is excited to partner with actor, producer and creator Janet Hubert and Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment. “We feel it is high time that such stories were told, especially when the world is striving to move towards greater equality and justice. The targeted age group for this series is also important, as these are the formative years when children pick up and nurture values for life. We are thrilled to partner with Janet Hubert to bring to life this film and TV series.”