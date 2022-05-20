Top film writers create storytelling library The Sourrce

Media consulting firm Ormax Media partners with top Bollywood creators are launching a storytelling library called The SOURRCE.

According to the press note The Sourrce endeavours to put a structure to the process of harvesting ideas and concepts for story development. It claims that the agency has cultivated a network of story courts across 21 states.

Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, sources the first story and steps in as Chief Creative Mentor.

Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary will be launching the story library in partnership with Ormax. This library will harness original storytelling from India.

Scouts from Kashmir, North East, Hindi heartland, Punjab, Bengal, Maharashtra and Southern states send stories and ideas to the Sourrce’s development team in Mumbai on a daily basis.

The Sourrce will offer an industry-wide subscription for access to its library and will also curate stories specific to development briefs.

Additionally, the collaboration with Ormax Media will offer insights and audience feedback to the development team by curating an appeal score to every story before it makes it to the library.

Shailesh Kapoor - Founder & CEO, Ormax Media said, “At Ormax Media, we have been testing scripts for films and series extensively over the last decade. But the association with The Sourrce is particularly special because it gives us an opportunity to contribute in the development process right from the onset, from the insight or the idea, to the story and then the screenplay. In a rapidly-evolving industry, the importance of audience insights cannot be undermined, and I’m glad that the leadership team at The Sourrce is committed to using audience inputs in their pursuit to develop great content for the Indian theatrical and streaming market.”

Filmmaker and Chief Creative Mentor Rajkumar Hirani said, “This is a very powerful idea and something that our industry needs. The content pipeline has just exploded and as an industry, we need more and more ideas. The Sourrce puts a structure to the process of finding creative ideas. While I wouldn’t be involved in the day to day functioning of the company I would be mentoring and guiding the creative team”.