Top five free online gaming apps to get you through lockdown period

India is witnessing a 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete shutdown in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. While people in India have been advised to stay indoors, they are relying on numerous online services to avoid boredom while sitting back at home 24/7.

Here is a list of free online games that can be downloaded and enjoyed during your quarantine period:

Paytm First Games

Paytm First Games include trivia, contests, and is known for Rummy. Users can connect with different players located across India in real-time to take part in the games.

Paytm Games has a collection of games similar to Ludo, Candy Crush, Snake, Fruit Ninja, Knifeit, and Temple Run which users can play and win rewards. It has over 200 online games to choose from.

Carrom Pool

Carrom Pool is the digital version of the popular board game Carrom and can be played by four players at a time.

Uno!

UNO, a family-friendly card game, in its app, has incorporated new rules, tournaments, adventures to make it more interesting.

Ludo King

Ludo King is a classic board game played between friends and family. Ludo King is a cross-platform multiplayer game that supports Desktop, Android, iOS, and Windows mobile platforms at the same time. This game also supports offline mode, where the player can play with the computer or, local multiplayer.

8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool is a pool game for pro pool players and billiards experts. The game supports 1vs1 multiplayer mode and comes with easy-to-use touch controls.