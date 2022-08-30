Top five trending games on PlayStation 5

The thirst for new games always seems to spike following the launch of every PlayStation. And with PlayStation 5, the hunger for the latest gaming titles continues to thrive stronger than ever.

Here’s a list of some recent games that have grabbed the attention of the platform.

Fortnite

A battle royale game from Epic Games, Fortnite has been popular since its launch in 2017, attracting more than 125 million players in less than a year. It still continues to attract players today.

Fall Guys

The second most popular game on PlayStation 5 is Fall Guys, a platform battle royale game developed by Mediatonic.

It is a 60-player game who compete against each other by controlling jellybean-like creatures in multiple rounds until all players are eliminated. The last man standing is declared the winner.

Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto takes third place in popularity on PlayStation 5. It has been one of the most played games since its release in 2013. Even after nine years of its launch, it is still loved by gaming enthusiasts.

Grand Theft Auto

Call of Duty Modern Warefare

Released in 2019, Call of Duty Modern Warefare, a first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision ranks fourth in terms of popularity.

Fifa 22

The 29th instalment in the FIFA series, FIFA 22 also made it to the top chart of PlayStation 5. Released on October 1, 2022, this game is a football simulation published by Electronic Arts.

