Total TV-owning households grew 6.9% in 2020, says BARC data

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
As many as 210 million Indian households now own a television set, which is a 6.9 per cent increase from the 197 million households who owned a TV set in 2018, according to data shared by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India.
The number of TV viewing individuals also increased 6.7 per cent, reaching 892 million, from 836 million in 2018, an increase of 57 million individuals in 2020.
These were the findings from the ‘TV Universe Estimates 2020’ (TV UEs), which BARC India, along with the BARC Technical Committee (TechComm), announced on Thursday. TV UE 2020 has been developed by computing the linear growth of TV households and TV viewing individuals from Broadcast India (BI) Studies conducted in 2016 and 2018 at geographic and demographic levels.
BARC India will implement the findings from the TV Universe Estimates 2020 for its data starting Week 14, 2021, which will be released on April 16. The data released henceforth will be based on these revised estimates. “The updated Universe Estimates, UE 2020 aptly sums up India’s linear TV ecosystem and highlights that TV owning households continue to grow. Given the global pandemic scenario, the updated estimate is robust and is developed with the help of data and findings based from various previously validated field studies,” said Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurement Science & Business Analytics, BARC India.
TV owning female population grew seven per cent from 2018, while male population grew by six per cent. In terms of age-groups, the highest growth was witnessed in the “kids” category (age 2 to 14) at nine per cent, BARC found.
TV households in urban markets grew by four per cent, from 87.8 million in 2018 to 91 million in 2020, while rural markets have grown by nine per cent, up from 108.9 million to 119.2 million in 2020.
“With an additional 13 million TV households and an opportunity for another 90 million households that are yet to own a TV set, India’s broadcast ecosystem continues to have a significant potential for growth in the years to come,” said Sunil Lulla, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...