Total TV-owning households grew 6.9% in 2020, says BARC data

As many as 210 million Indian households now own a television set, which is a 6.9 per cent increase from the 197 million households who owned a TV set in 2018, according to data shared by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India.

The number of TV viewing individuals also increased 6.7 per cent, reaching 892 million, from 836 million in 2018, an increase of 57 million individuals in 2020.

These were the findings from the ‘TV Universe Estimates 2020’ (TV UEs), which BARC India, along with the BARC Technical Committee (TechComm), announced on Thursday. TV UE 2020 has been developed by computing the linear growth of TV households and TV viewing individuals from Broadcast India (BI) Studies conducted in 2016 and 2018 at geographic and demographic levels.

BARC India will implement the findings from the TV Universe Estimates 2020 for its data starting Week 14, 2021, which will be released on April 16. The data released henceforth will be based on these revised estimates. “The updated Universe Estimates, UE 2020 aptly sums up India’s linear TV ecosystem and highlights that TV owning households continue to grow. Given the global pandemic scenario, the updated estimate is robust and is developed with the help of data and findings based from various previously validated field studies,” said Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurement Science & Business Analytics, BARC India.

TV owning female population grew seven per cent from 2018, while male population grew by six per cent. In terms of age-groups, the highest growth was witnessed in the “kids” category (age 2 to 14) at nine per cent, BARC found.

TV households in urban markets grew by four per cent, from 87.8 million in 2018 to 91 million in 2020, while rural markets have grown by nine per cent, up from 108.9 million to 119.2 million in 2020.

“With an additional 13 million TV households and an opportunity for another 90 million households that are yet to own a TV set, India’s broadcast ecosystem continues to have a significant potential for growth in the years to come,” said Sunil Lulla, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India.