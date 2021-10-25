Tourism Ministry identifies three more iconic tourist destinations

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Ministry of Tourism has added three more tourist destinations - Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Kevadia (Gujarat) and Golconda Fort (Telangana) - to the current list of 17 iconic sites.
“Konark and Kevadia have already been proposed by the Ministry and the third one is Golconda. As far as investment part is concerned the scheme is still waiting for final approvals. All these are proposed sites so money allocation has not yet happened”, said an official.
All these proposed iconic sites are part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, they are popular among tourist and have decent footfall.
By including them in the iconic tourist sites the objective would be to attract foreign and domestic tourists, said the official.
The aim of the scheme is to develop these sites with better tourism infrastructure such as connectivity to the destinations, facilities for the tourists, involvement of the local community and its promotion.
