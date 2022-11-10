Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR early on Wednesday not only woke many people out of their deep sleep but also triggered a meme fest on Twitter with several users sharing their experiences of rushing outside their homes amid poor air quality.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal early Wednesday, killing six people. Individuals took to Twitter to know whether an earthquake actually took place. "I feel that in Delhi, hope everything is fine in Nepal," a user tweeted.

Omg just had #earthquake .. i feel that in delhi , hope everything is fine in nepal. pic.twitter.com/kzzi69tZ3j — Krish Andrew (@Krish_andrew94) November 8, 2022

" Ghar mein earthquake, bahar pollution. Fir bolte ho Delhi walo ko itna gussa kyon aata hai! (Earthquake inside the house, pollution outside; and then people ask why people of Delhi get angry)," another user tweeted.

A Twitter user shared a video of people gathering on the streets at 2 am.

It's 2am in the morning and people are having a stroll on the streets... Reason - #Earthquake in #DelhiNCR#earthquakepic.twitter.com/OVW0PMcFXC — Aakash Biswas (@aami_aakash) November 8, 2022

Some users tweeted how even such a strong earthquake could not wake them up from sleep.

Today I came to know that even an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude can't wake me up. 😂 — Bhumica Agarwal, Ph.D. (@Abhumica) November 9, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter.

I hope all of u are safe. https://t.co/ajUU4iEdWs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2022

According to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), there were no reports of any kind of damage or casualty. “We have not received any report of any structural damage or injury from any of the RWAs. However, there was a little panic during the night when people could not figure out what was happening,” they said.

"We were scared. People came out of their homes for a few minutes. However, things calmed down after a while," said Atul Goyal, President of United Residents Joint Action.

Kritima Bhapta, a resident of Amar Colony in Delhi, said the entire episode was "scary". "I felt the tremors for 10 seconds. It was scary. Doors and windows were shaking and I could not figure out what was happening. So I went to social media to check and got to know that it was an earthquake," said Bhapta.