Twitter launches dedicated search prompt on domestic violence

Twitter has launched a dedicated search prompt to serve information and updates around ‘domestic violence’ from authoritative sources. People in India who search for domestic violence-related keywords will be directed to relevant information from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and the National Commission for Women.

A press statement by Twitter said on Wednesday that it has partnered with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the National Commission for Women to expand its efforts towards communities. The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android, and on mobile.twitter.com in India, in both English and Hindi languages.

It said that the feature will be reviewed at regular intervals by the Twitter team to ensure that all related keywords generate the proactive search prompt. Some of the search keywords include #crimeagainstwomen, #domesticviolence, #dowry, #dowrydeath, #genderviolence, #genderbasedviolence, #lockdownviolence, #maritalrape and #POSH.

How to search

To search and find credible information around domestic violence on Twitter, click on explore tab in the Twitter app, and type and enter the domestic violence-related keyword or query into the search option on the top. A prompt on ‘ThereIsHelp’ will appear. Click on it to access credible information and facts on the issue.

On desktop, the user should go to ‘Home’, and type and enter the domestic violence-related keyword or query into the search option on the top right. Following this, a prompt on ‘ThereIsHelp will appear. The user can click on it to access credible information and facts on the issue.

Quoting Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women, the statement said while the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown have impacted everyone, there have been adverse effects on women and girls who may be victims of intimate partner violence. With social distancing norms in place, several women are unable to contact their regular support systems. This initiative by Twitter will provide big support to the survivors, who would otherwise be easily isolated without access to relevant information and help.

Mahima Kaul, Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Twitter, said that accessing reliable information through this search prompt could be a survivor's first step towards seeking help against abuse and violence.