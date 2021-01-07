UFO Moviez to release Tamil film Master in over 500 screens in North India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Leading digital service provider UFO Moviez, which recently got into the film distribution business announced that it will release actor Vijay’s film Master in over 500 screens across key circuits in north India.
In a press release, the digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform said that the biggest theatrical release post-lockdown will done in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across Central India, Rajasthan, Delhi/UP and East Punjab on January 14.
The much-awaited movie has an ensemble cast including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film was originally scheduled for release in April 2020 but postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
The release in over 500 screens across north India is likely to help the movie shore up its box office collection at a time when theatres in key markets such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are restricted to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.
Absence of major Bollywood releases in January and release in Hindi have also helped the Tamil star’s movie get more screen space in the traditional Hindi bastions.
“As theatres are striving to survive amidst the pandemic, big budget movies like Master will help pandemic-hit theatres get back on their feet and thrive,” Kapil Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, UFO Moviez said in the statement. “We salute the makers of Master for their conviction in releasing the film at this crucial juncture and are happy to be a part of this opportunity to help resurrect the cinema industry,” he added.
While announcing its foray into film distribution during the last week of December, UFO Moviez said it intends to consolidate and position itself as a one-stop pan India film distributor. UFO Moviez also said that it will begin by presenting eleven Hindi films with an aim to release at least one film every week on an average in 2021.
It kick-started its movie distribution with Pankaj Tripathi-led Shakeela on December 25. The Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Ramprasad ki Tehrvi, the only major Hindi title that had a theatrical release on January 1 - was also distributed nationwide by UFO Moviez.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...