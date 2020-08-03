US bankers can now order caviar for Zoom calls with clients

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Bloomberg, August 3
Schmoozing clients stuck in lockdown can be a thankless task, what with virtual meetings plagued by glitchy audio, childcare intrusions and the monotony of the ubiquitous bookcase in the background.
A US watchdog has some good news.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which oversees Wall Street brokers, said it would allow bankers and traders to expense meals as entertainment costs even if they are just hosting an online get-together.
FINRA’s strict limits on gifts have always included an exemption for entertainment, which typically means restaurant excursions. So what happens in a video-only world?
A key distinction between gifts and business entertainment is that the latter involves an associated person of a member personally hosting employees of institutional customers, FINRA said in a notice on its website this week. For virtual business-entertainment events or meetings, the authority said it would view food and beverage costs as exempt from its $100 gift limits.
FINRA’s only request: The host should not set up a video call, order the meal and disappear. Fancy care packages to cheer up clients are still prohibited.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...