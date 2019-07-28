Variety

Veteran actor and voice of Minnie Mouse, Russi Taylor, dies at 75

PTI Los Angeles | Updated on July 28, 2019 Published on July 28, 2019

Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, USA   -  Reuters

Taylor was named a Disney Legend in 2008

Veteran actor Russi Taylor, who voiced Disney’s Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 75.

The Walt Disney Company shared the news of Taylor’s demise on Twitter :

 

Taylor started voicing Minnie in 1986 and played the part in films such as “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, “Runaway Brain”, “Get a Horse!”, and “Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers”.

She played Minnie on TV shows as well, including “Mickey Mouse Works”, “House of Mouse”, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse”, and “Mickey and the Roadstar Racers” as well as in animated shorts and Disney theme park projects.

The artiste also lent her voice to roles on other classic TV animated series like “TaleSpin”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command” and “Kim Possible“.

Taylor was named a Disney Legend in 2008.

Published on July 28, 2019
Walt Disney
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood in 2019 Man Booker longlist