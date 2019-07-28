Veteran actor and voice of Minnie Mouse, Russi Taylor, dies at 75

Veteran actor Russi Taylor, who voiced Disney’s Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 75.

The Walt Disney Company shared the news of Taylor’s demise on Twitter :

Statement from Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger on the passing of Disney Legend Russi Taylor: pic.twitter.com/4TpSVkT8BE — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) July 27, 2019

Taylor started voicing Minnie in 1986 and played the part in films such as “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, “Runaway Brain”, “Get a Horse!”, and “Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers”.

She played Minnie on TV shows as well, including “Mickey Mouse Works”, “House of Mouse”, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse”, and “Mickey and the Roadstar Racers” as well as in animated shorts and Disney theme park projects.

The artiste also lent her voice to roles on other classic TV animated series like “TaleSpin”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command” and “Kim Possible“.

Taylor was named a Disney Legend in 2008.