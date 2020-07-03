Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai today. The 71-year old had suffered a cardiac arrest and died in a hospital this morning, according to media reports. She was tested for Covid-19 but her tests had come back negative, NDTV reported.

Tributes began pouring in on social media after the news of the demise of Bollywood’s ‘Masterji’. In a career spanning over 40 years, the national award winning artiste had choreographed nearly 2,000 songs including her most successful collaborations, with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

“Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made the dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

“#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity,” tweeted choreographer and director Remo D’souza.

“Saroj ji's name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There'll never be another...,” actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted.

“2020 please don’t give any more bad news. So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am. Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to Indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family,” wrote actor Rakulpreet Singh

The last rites for Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai, according to media reports.

Some of Khan’s most famous works include ‘Ek Do Teen,’ ‘Dola Re Dola,’ ‘Ye Ishq Haaye,’ ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,’ ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai,’ and ‘Tamma Tamma’.

Her last collaboration had been for ‘Tabaah Hogaye’, featuring Madhuri Dixit for Karan Johar’s production ‘Kalank’, in 2019.