Noted Tamil actor 'Delhi' Ganesh passed away late last night at his residence here following a brief illness, his family members said on Sunday.
He was 80 years old.
The actor's son, Maha Delhi Ganesh, told reporters that his father had age-related ailments and that he was under treatment. "Last night when we tried to give him a tablet, he did not respond. A doctor confirmed that he was dead," he said.
In a statement, the family said Delhi Ganesh passed away at 11 pm on November 9.
