Viacom18 to launch first season of Bigg Boss Kannada on Voot

As part of its digital-first strategy, Viacom18 is set to launch the first-ever OTT season of Bigg Boss Kannada on Voot. For the 6-week long digital exclusive season of the show, Voot has roped in Vimal Elaichi as ‘co-presenting’ sponsor and Paytm as ‘special’ partner.

The reality show will begin airing from August 6.

According to the company, viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive 24*7 LIVE feed from the house. Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep will host the show.

Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Kannada has been an important market for us at Voot, and our recent movie slate has helped us consolidate our leadership in the market. Voot’s success with Bigg Boss OTT Hindi in 2021 proved to be a game-changer in the digital entertainment space, and we’re excited to launch Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, reinforcing our commitment to bringing fresh and engaging shows to Voot audiences across the country.”

“Year-on-year, Bigg Boss has been delivering outstanding and ground-breaking editions across languages, both on television as well as digital. The Kannada market has always stayed ahead of the curve and the launch of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will further create an immersive and engaging experience for all our Kannada viewers,” the company said in its statement.