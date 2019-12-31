Vijay's Thalapathy 64 is titled 'Master', first-look sets social media on fire

The first look of Vijay's upcoming film titled 'Master' has been released on New Year's eve and is setting social media on fire. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earlier had a working title called 'Thalapathy64'. The first look poster also mentions that the movie will hit the screens in April 2020.

“Presenting you the first look poster of #Master” tweeted Xavier Britto, who has bankrolled the movie under the banner XB Film Creators. The first look poster shows a blurry image of actor Vijay sporting a dark blue shirt and rotating a kada (male bangle) on a table.

The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi who will be playing the role of the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles. While Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the film, Sathyan Sooryan will handle the cinematography and Philomin Raj will be the editor.

Vijay's latest movie Bigil, directed by Atlee, was a box office hit. The Diwali release bankrolled by AGS Entertainment was the highest grosser in 2019 with over Rs. 300 crore in worldwide box office collection. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous movie Kaithi also released during Diwali. Besides giving a tough competition at the box office, the Karthi-starrer movie also received rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Earlier, Sun TV has officially announced that it has acquired the satellite rights of 'Thalapathy64', which is now Master.