VMate’s new corona games to raise awareness among players

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Short video platform VMate has rolled out a slew of initiatives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 to raise awareness among its users. At first, the app roped in qualified doctors/medical professionals to furnish authentic corona-related information and bust myths around the same. Later, it launched a #21DaysChallenge to benefit those who are fighting boredom in the prevailing lockdown situation. The short video app has now launched a series of three innovative sticker-based games that aptly serves the dual purpose, as per the official release.
One of these games on VMate is inspired by the decades-old but extremely popular Super Mario game. The flowers and mushrooms that acted as Power-Ups in the Mario game have been replaced with masks and sanitizers – the essential ammunition in the fight against the virus. And, the ‘Mario’ has been replaced with a tweaked version of the VMate mascot, Vivi. Holding an anti-corona flag, Vivi has been converted into an anti-corona mascot.
To play the game, creators have to select the sticker simply. Once the game begins, the player’s head movement before the mobile screen controls the movement of the mascot, which has to jump over the viruses to prevent them from touching. And while jumping over the viruses, the players also have to ensure that they collect as many masks and sanitizers as possible. Survival in the game is directly proportional to the number of masks and sanitizers acquired. The song featured as the background score is foot-tapping and advises all to greet each other only with the Namaste gesture.
The other game launched by VMate is a quiz, wherein the players are asked questions related to coronavirus pandemic. The questions cover aspects such as Dos & Don’ts and other generic information like “who is more vulnerable to the virus – young or old”. All the questions come with three answer options, and the players have to respond with a particular hand gesture before their mobile screens. One who answers the questions correctly is adjudged the real corona warriors.
And the third game is a list where a player is confronted with several viruses on the mobile screen. The players need to initiate a head movement to equip themselves with a virtual mask. Once the players don the mask, the viruses get killed.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The recent rout in the equity markets, coupled with the 75 basis points cut in the repo rate by the RBI, makes ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...