VMate’s new corona games to raise awareness among players

Short video platform VMate has rolled out a slew of initiatives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 to raise awareness among its users. At first, the app roped in qualified doctors/medical professionals to furnish authentic corona-related information and bust myths around the same. Later, it launched a #21DaysChallenge to benefit those who are fighting boredom in the prevailing lockdown situation. The short video app has now launched a series of three innovative sticker-based games that aptly serves the dual purpose, as per the official release.

Mario’s rendition

One of these games on VMate is inspired by the decades-old but extremely popular Super Mario game. The flowers and mushrooms that acted as Power-Ups in the Mario game have been replaced with masks and sanitizers – the essential ammunition in the fight against the virus. And, the ‘Mario’ has been replaced with a tweaked version of the VMate mascot, Vivi. Holding an anti-corona flag, Vivi has been converted into an anti-corona mascot.

To play the game, creators have to select the sticker simply. Once the game begins, the player’s head movement before the mobile screen controls the movement of the mascot, which has to jump over the viruses to prevent them from touching. And while jumping over the viruses, the players also have to ensure that they collect as many masks and sanitizers as possible. Survival in the game is directly proportional to the number of masks and sanitizers acquired. The song featured as the background score is foot-tapping and advises all to greet each other only with the Namaste gesture.

Quiz on coronavirus

The other game launched by VMate is a quiz, wherein the players are asked questions related to coronavirus pandemic. The questions cover aspects such as Dos & Don’ts and other generic information like “who is more vulnerable to the virus – young or old”. All the questions come with three answer options, and the players have to respond with a particular hand gesture before their mobile screens. One who answers the questions correctly is adjudged the real corona warriors.

Kill the virus!

And the third game is a list where a player is confronted with several viruses on the mobile screen. The players need to initiate a head movement to equip themselves with a virtual mask. Once the players don the mask, the viruses get killed.