Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred with the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday made this announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a post on the social media site, he said, ”I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.”

Rehman has been critically acclaimed for her roles in various Hindi films. This includes Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide and Khamoshi among others.

“In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork,” Thakur stated in his post.

“At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society,” he added.

Rehman has worked in over 90 films. Her earliest films include Tamil film Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum and Telugu films Rojulu Maraayi and Jayasimha. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011.