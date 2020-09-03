Variety

Want to know a bit about banned Chinese apps?

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

Chinese apps will be examined for violations of user privacy and threats to national security

Indian Government banned 118 Chinese apps, including PubG and Baidu, on September 2.

Google Play data accessed on September 2 showed that a significant portion of these apps had witnessed downloads between 1 million and 10 million from Google Play across the globe. A substantial share of these apps had ratings between 4.1 and 4.5 on the day of the ban by the Indian Government.

This interactive data visualisation will give you an idea about the downloads and ratings of the banned Chinese apps on September 2.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
security (computers)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.