Want to know a bit about banned Chinese apps?

Indian Government banned 118 Chinese apps, including PubG and Baidu, on September 2.

Google Play data accessed on September 2 showed that a significant portion of these apps had witnessed downloads between 1 million and 10 million from Google Play across the globe. A substantial share of these apps had ratings between 4.1 and 4.5 on the day of the ban by the Indian Government.

This interactive data visualisation will give you an idea about the downloads and ratings of the banned Chinese apps on September 2.