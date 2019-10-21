War: Hritihik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film surpasses Kabir Singh, inches towards ₹300 crore mark

After overtaking the Shahid Kapoor-starer Kabir Singh in box office collections, War, a movie from the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, is now inching towards the ₹300 crore mark to emerge as the top grosser in the box office till October. According to Bollywood Hungama, a film trade website, War made a net box office collection of around ₹295 crore till October 19. Released on October 2, this action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Giving the box office collection break-up for multiplex chains, the website indicated that PVR’s collection was around ₹47.16 crore and INOX’s collection was ₹38.86 crore for this movie. It showed the collections for other chains such as Carnival and Cinepolis at ₹20.60 crore and ₹20.40 crore, respectively.

The highest collection was from the Mumbai territory (₹82.24 crore), followed by Delhi-UP (₹58.84 crore) and East Punjab (₹24.52 crore) till Saturday. The overseas collection of this movie stood at ₹85.7 crore.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, the other actors in the movie include Vani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. Aditya Chopra of YRF is the producer of the film. The movie was shot in Italy, Georgia, Portugal, Abu Dhabi and Sweden, apart from India.

Second release for Roshan, Shroff

For both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War is their second release in 2019.

Hrithik’s movie Super 30, which was released on July 12, made a net box office collection of ₹146.94 crore.

Tiger Shroff’s movie Student of the Year 2, which was released on May 10, made a net box office collection of ₹69.11 crore.

Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which was released on June 21, recorded a net box office collection of ₹278 crore.

With ‘Housefull 4’, a movie starring Akshay Kumar in the Housefull series, set for release on October 26, War may see its top position being challenged in the coming days.