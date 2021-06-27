Warner Bros delays release of sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ to October 22: Report

Wanted: A booster dose for airlines
As vaccination numbers increase, airlines and the government look for the middle path to revive the beleagured ...
Warner Bros has yet again delayed the release of its science-fiction epic Dune.
The film which was slated for release on October 1 has now been delayed to release on October 22, Variety reported.
The later release date is part of a major reshuffling of release dates for the studio’s upcoming film slate on Friday.
The release of “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel to the “Sopranos” has been pushed back one week. It will now release on the original release date held by “Dune” on October 1, a week later than its previously scheduled release date of September 24.
The shuffle also impacted Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film “Cry Macho.” The release has now been moved up to September 17 instead of its previously scheduled date of October 22 which is now taken by “Dune.”
This is the latest delay in the release of the sci-fi Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem was originally scheduled for release on December 18, 2020. It was delayed to 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
In December last year, the Warner Bros. Pictures Group had announced a new hybrid distribution model for its entire 2021 lineup of films in the United States.
“Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide while adding an exclusive one-month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. concurrent with the film's domestic release,” it had announced as per an official press release.
Moving forward, all of Warner Bros films in 2021 will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max for a month when the movie is released in theatres, it had said.
