Warner Bros Discovery puts HBO Max India launch on hold

Warner Bros Discovery has put its subscription video-on-demand service HBO Max launch in India on hold. The move to drop down the launch plan comes after Warner Bros decided on cost-cutting measures worldwide.

Warner Bros, the global entertainment giant also plans to merge its two popular streaming services- Discovery+ and HBO Max - in the existing markets.

As per reports, there is no official clarity about Warner Bros plan with HBO Max in India. Earlier, Warner Bros planned to launch HBO Max in India in a few years and the content team had started working on some great projects.The company do not plan to launch it at least by the end of 2024.

Earlier, global OTT platform Netflix also tried to crack into the Indian market, but did not get the response it had expected. Topping the Indian market, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar can be said to have a fair share of Indian subscribers.

Saugata Mukherjee, the India content head of HBO Max who joined the last year, plans to quit the organisation. He is expected to join SonyLIV.