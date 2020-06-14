Warner Bros postpones theatrical release for Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros has delayed the release of two of its major films, Wonder Woman 1984 and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, according to media reports.

As major studios are mulling theatrical releases amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the studio has pushed back the release of its much-anticipated film ‘Tenet’ from July 12 to July 31, Variety reported. It has also pushed back the release of another major film, the next instalment in its superhero franchise starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 to October 2. This is the second time that the release of the movie, originally slated for release on June 5 hs been postponed.

“Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020,” Wonder Woman’s official account had tweeted.

Tenet was originally slated for release on July 17 will now release in big theatres on July 31.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

The studios had earlier postponed a slate of movies as part of a broader reshuffling of its DV film lineup amid the COvid-19 pandemic.

It had also postponed the release of superhero films including the Batman starring Robert Pattinson, The Flash and Shazam 2, starring Zachary Levi. The Flash will now be released on June 3, 2022, while Shazam 2 has also been moved from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

The Batman movie has been postponed to October 1, 2021, as per reports.

Major studios Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, and Universal are currently grappling with releasing big movies in theatres as Covid-19 restrictions are gradually being lifted. The studios are conflicted in terms of consumer behaviour in order to predict if people will visit theatres as new social distancing norms are being put into place, the Verge reported.

Films such as Scoob, Artemis Fowl, and Trolls World Tour have moved directly to OTT platforms skipping theatrical releases.