Warner Bros to stream entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max with the theatrical release in the US

Warner Bros Pictures Group has announced a new hybrid distribution model for its entire 2021 line-up of films in the United States.

“Warner Bros will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide while adding an exclusive one-month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the US concurrent with the film’s domestic release,” it announced as per an official press release.

The studio has previously announced a similar distribution plan for its upcoming big-budget flick, Wonder Woman 1984. Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theatres and on HBO Max in the US on December 25.

Moving forward, all of Warner Bros films in 2021 will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max for a month when the movie is released in theatres.

Hybrid models

“This hybrid exhibition model enables us to best support our films, creative partners and movie-going in general throughout 2021,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros Pictures Group.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros Pictures Group. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do,” Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group (of which Warner Bros. is part) explained.

“We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theatres in the US will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021. With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving movie-goers who may not have access to theatres or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films,” Sarnoff added.

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, said, “After considering all available options and the projected state of movie-going throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months.”

The 2021 film slate currently includes 17 movies: The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4.