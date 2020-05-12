Watch all 201 episodes of The Office series recreated on Slack

Team collaboration tool Slack is playing all 201 episodes of the popular American sitcom The Office, with a twist.

The creative collective MSCHF has recreated all episodes of the much-loved sitcom for the messaging platform removing all physical interactions between the characters.

The MSCHF will play the episodes on Live Slack where different slack channels are dedicated to different departments. These departments include accounting, warehouse, and a general office room.

Each channel will have conversations among the characters of the sitcom based on the episode that is being recreated.

Viewers can join the company channels as they like but are required to not post on the company channels. They can pop in and out of the company channels based on the episode as all the channels do not play all at once.

The creators have put moderators in place to filter out inappropriate messages and images since it is a live Slack, The Verge reported.

In its preview, MSCHF recreates a sketch from the episode ‘The Injury’ from the season two.

The preview shows conversations between characters including Michael Scott who calls into the office to get some help after injuring his foot on a Goerge Foreman grill. The Slack conversation takes place on a General channel and includes other characters from the show involved in the sketch including Jim, Pam and Dwight.

In the episode, the conversation takes place over the phone. The team recreated the same conversation over Slack.

The episodes will play live on weekdays from 9-5 according to the preview by MSCHF.