What did India watch on Netflix in 2020?

Netflix has released details about what Indian users watched on the platform this year. Netflix, in a blog post, shared details about the content that Indian users watched on the platform this year.

The list showed India’s love for films above all other.

“It’s no surprise that we love films in India. India has the highest viewing of films on Netflix globally,” wrote Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India.

80 per cent of users on the platform watched a film every week. The most popular action films this year were Raat Akeli Hai. Extraction, Malang and The Old Guard, while Ludo was the most popular comedy film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu), Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Tamil), Kappela (Malayalam), and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (Telugu) also featured in India’s Top 10 row this year.

The most popular drama film in 2020 was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. As viewing for romantic stories increased by 250 per cent in 2020, Love Aaj Kal, Ginny Weds Sunny and Mismatched were some of the most popular romantic films and series on the platform.

Other popular films and series in India this year included Guilty, Masaba Masaba, Bulbbul, She, Miss India and Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris.

The year also saw some great performances from new talent.

“2020 was the year of some fantastic performances. Talented new actors became the face of clever scammers in Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega. This thriller became the Indian title to feature the longest on the Top 10 row in India,” Shergill wrote.

Non-fictions and documentaries

Views for non-fiction series and documentaries also increased in 2020. The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India increased by over 250 per cent in 2020 over 2019, while documentary viewing grew over 100 per cent.

“Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India this year,” wrote Shergill.

Dark, Money Heist and K-dramas

International content also gained major popularity among Indian viewers in 2020. The German series Dark made and Spanish series Money Heist gained major popularity.

“Dark was on the Top 10 row in India for 95 days and Money Heist featured on our Top 10 row for 170 days,” according to the blog post.

“The Turkish series The Protector is among the most popular titles in the fantasy genre this year and was also the non-Indian, non-English title that was viewed the most with subtitles and/or dubs,” the post added.

Viewings for anime and Korean dramas also increased. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution, Blood of Zeus and One-Punch Man (S2) were the most popular anime titles in India this year.

Viewing for K-dramas on the OTT platform India also increased more than 370 per cent this year over 2019. Some of the most popular K-titles in India included The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom (S2), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up.

The views for Kids titles also increased more than 100 per cent in India.

“The kids adored travelling to outer space with Over The Moon, which was the most popular kids’ title on Netflix in India in 2020. The kids also loved to discover the meaning of a family with The Willoughbys and Boss Baby: Back in Business (S4) and grooved with Feel the Beat,” wrote Shergill.

“Special mention to the lovable Mighty Little Bheem (S3) that featured in the Top 10 lists in the most number of countries globally,” she added.