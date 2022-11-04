Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl visited Bengaluru’s age-old iconic eatery Vidyarthi Bhavan. Siegl and tried the eatery’s famous masala dosaand filter coffee. He was in Bengaluru to attend the Global Investors’ Meet 2022.

The co-founder of the international coffee chain even left a note appreciating the service. “My friends, it is an honor to enjoy your famous food, coffee, and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle,” he wrote with a doodle of a hot cup with three stars on it.

Siegl co-founded Starbucks in 1971, and until his retirement from the business in 1980, he held the positions of vice-president and director. The coffee chain recently introduced filter coffee in an effort to localise its menu in India, co-incidentally around the time it got its first Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan

Vidyarthi Bhavan, the 78-year-old eatery, took to Twitter to share pictures of the VIP guest it hosted. “We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks at Vidhyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masala Dosa and Coffee. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the GlobalInvestorsMeet2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights,” it said.

Siegl is not the only VIP guest Vidyarthi Bhavan has hosted. The famous eatery founded in 1944 has seen the tallest of politicians, global leaders, and renowned celebrities walk in to try its piping hot South Indian delicacies. Its Benne(Butter) Dosa, Masala Dosa, Puri-Saagu, Rave-Vade, and of course the staple Idli-Sambar, are some of the delicacies on the menu.

Recently, images of Rishi Sunak eating at Vidyarthi Bhavan took social media by storm, when the eatery posted the image on Twitter, congratulating Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the UK. Sunak’s Bengaluru connection stems from his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of IT giant Infosys’s co-founder Narayana Murthy, who is based in Bengaluru.