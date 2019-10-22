Who are the most dangerous celebrities to search for online?

Searching for photographs and videos of your favourite celebrity could be dangerous, as you could get exposed to malicious websites and viruses.

Actress Alexis Bledel, best known for her role as Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, tops McAfee’s US list of the most dangerous celebrities to search for online.

For the thirteenth year, McAfee researched which famous individuals generate the riskiest results that could potentially expose their fans to malicious websites and viruses.

Referred to as a “good girl” and “bookworm” in her role in Gilmore Girls and Netflix’s sequel Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Alexis Bledel was found to be the most dangerous celebrity by McAfee.

James Corden, the host of a talk show named Late Late Night, takes the second spot. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner takes the third place, followed by actress Anna Kendrick (No. 4), Us leading lady Lupita Nyong’o (No. 5), SNL and talk show star Jimmy Fallon (No. 6), martial arts master Jackie Chan (No. 7), rappers and musicians Lil Wayne (No. 8), Nicki Minaj (No. 9), and finally Marvel actress Tessa Thompson (No. 10).

"The truth is consumers are faced with endless options to feed their obsession with celebrities. They are interacting with content across multiple devices and conducting potentially dangerous searches across the internet to find the latest information or gossip without fear of consequence. For cyber criminals, this creates a field day to lure unsuspecting consumers to malicious websites that may install malware or steal personal information and passwords," McAfee said in a statement.

Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. "It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cyber criminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content,” McAfee said.