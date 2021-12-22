Why Anand Mahindra wants to gift a Bolero to a blacksmith

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Dattatraya Lohar’s daughter was after him to buy a four-wheeler for a long time. However, the blacksmith from Maharashtra’s Devrashtre village could not fulfil her demand. But as his daughter continued the demand, he decided to ‘build’ a vehicle using jugaad.
He used a two-wheeler engine, ‘jeep’ structure, rickshaw tyres and developed other parts including steering in his fabrication shop. “ It took ₹50,000-60,000 to build the vehicle,” says Dattatraya. This is a kick-start “car” that can accommodate five people.
For more than a year Lohar worked on the design of his quaint vehicle, which looks like a weird cross between a rickshaw, a ‘jeep’, and an auto but still managed to impress Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra no end.
On Wednesday, Mahindra tweeted Dattatraya’s video of the jalopy and wrote, “Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at Mahindra Research Valley to inspire us since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less.”
On Tuesday, Mahindra had tweeted, “This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility — not to mention the familiar front grille”.
As media-persons flocked to the tiny village in Sangli district to interview Dattatraya, they learnt that he had no college degree and had learnt fabrication work by practice. He has certainly learnt some useful skills in the school of life!
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...