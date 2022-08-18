Will the Netflix ad-supported plan block downloads of shows, films?

Netflix has partnered with Microsoft in July to launch its ad-supported plan. The video streaming service is not planning to let users download shows and movies on their devices for offline viewing under the new ad-supported tier, according to reports.

This surfaced when developer Steve Moser found a code within the Netflix iPhone app that blocked the regular feature. As per a TechCrunch report, text in the code said, “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.” Netflix did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported option and no decisions have been made. So this is all just speculation at this point,” a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Netflix previously said that the ad-supported tier will be available in multiple regions in early 2023 and Microsoft will serve as its sales and technology partner in advertising.

