Wonder Woman 1984 to release in India on December 24

Warner Bros India has announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theatres across India on December 24.

Advance ticket-booking for the big-budget flick is now open. Paid previews for the film will be held on December 23.

“It’s time for a hero. Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in #WonderWoman1984. In Cinemas on December 24. Paid Previews on December 23. Also in IMAX,” Warner Bros India tweeted from its official account.

Ticket bookings are now open on BookMyShow as well as Paytm. Depending on the location, Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in IMAX 2D, regular 2D, large screen 2D, or multiple 4D formats. The DC movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the Gal Gadot and Chris Pine starrer is one of the biggest Hollywood movies to release in Indian cinemas after movie halls reopened amid the pandemic.

Tenet, which released earlier this month in India, garnered up to ₹1.2 crore on Day 1, as per previous reports.

In the US, the Wonder Woman sequel will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 25.