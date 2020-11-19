‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to release in theatres, HBO Max on Dec 25

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theatres and on HBO Max in the US on December 25, Warner Bros. confirmed on Thursday.
“For the first time ever, #WonderWoman1984 will release in theaters and stream exclusively on @HBOmax* on December 25. *Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers,” read a tweet from the official Wonder Woman 1984 account.
The movie directed by Patty Jenkins starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.
The decision has been taken owing to the pandemic which has led the theatres remaining shut across the US as cases rise.
With its release on HBO Max, fans will have “the power to choose between going to their local cinema or opening on HBO Max.”
The creator will pay “close attention” to the numbers on the OTT platform.
“To provide a comparable, a little over four million fans in the US enjoyed the first Wonder Woman movie on its opening day in 2017,” Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia CEO, wrote in a blog post. “Is it possible for that to happen again this Christmas with Wonder Woman 1984 between theaters and HBO Max?”
After the first month, the movie will be screened in theatres for a few weeks before moving to retailers such as iTunes and Amazon and then to HBO Max, the Verge reported.
ALSO READ: Warner Bros delays Dune, The Batman movies
Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the many big-budget movies to be hit by the pandemic, facing multiple delays. Previously, Warner Bros delayed the release of its sci-fi movie Dune directed by Canadian director Dennis Villeneuve. The movie is now scheduled to open in October 2021, instead of December.
The release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has also been pushed to the spring of 2022 from October 2021.
Last month, MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until April 2, 2021 for it “to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”
ALSO READ: Scorsese, Eastwood say US movie theaters may not survive pandemic
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...