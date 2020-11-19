‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to release in theatres, HBO Max on Dec 25

Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theatres and on HBO Max in the US on December 25, Warner Bros. confirmed on Thursday.

“For the first time ever, #WonderWoman1984 will release in theaters and stream exclusively on @HBOmax* on December 25. *Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers,” read a tweet from the official Wonder Woman 1984 account.

The movie directed by Patty Jenkins starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

The decision has been taken owing to the pandemic which has led the theatres remaining shut across the US as cases rise.

With its release on HBO Max, fans will have “the power to choose between going to their local cinema or opening on HBO Max.”

The creator will pay “close attention” to the numbers on the OTT platform.

“To provide a comparable, a little over four million fans in the US enjoyed the first Wonder Woman movie on its opening day in 2017,” Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia CEO, wrote in a blog post. “Is it possible for that to happen again this Christmas with Wonder Woman 1984 between theaters and HBO Max?”

After the first month, the movie will be screened in theatres for a few weeks before moving to retailers such as iTunes and Amazon and then to HBO Max, the Verge reported.

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the many big-budget movies to be hit by the pandemic, facing multiple delays. Previously, Warner Bros delayed the release of its sci-fi movie Dune directed by Canadian director Dennis Villeneuve. The movie is now scheduled to open in October 2021, instead of December.

The release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has also been pushed to the spring of 2022 from October 2021.

Last month, MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until April 2, 2021 for it “to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

