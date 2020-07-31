Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to bring the ‘first-day first show’ movie experience to its smart TV

Xiaomi India has partnered up with Disney+ Hotstar to bring the streaming platform’s latest Bollywood movie titles to Mi TV – Patchwall users prior to their release.

The brand will now add a Multiplex banner feature to its smart TVs which will allow users to stream the latest Bollywood titles from Disney+Hotstar starting July 31.

“The Multiplex banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release (7:30 PM), that is, at 5:30 pm,” Xiaomi said,

“Through this integration, the company is focussing on providing first-day, first-access to Mi TV – Patchwall users. Starting from film Lootcase, to Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, among others,” it said.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TVs said, “Understanding the needs of the Indian consumers in these post-Covid times, we are taking our partnership with Disney+ Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release. Through this first of a kind industry integration, we are confident that Mi Fans and consumers across the country will be able to enjoy watching the first day, ‘first show’ of some of the most multi-talented actors of the Indian film industry.”

Xiaomi had announced the release of PatchWall 3.0, the latest version of its PatchWall software for its Mi TV in April.

The new update featured integration with Disney+ Hotstar and addition of new content partners along with other UI enhancements, the company had said.

PatchWall offers video content to users in over 13 languages categorised over nine categories.

