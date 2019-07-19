Xiaomi to launch Redmi K20 Pro gold phone worth ₹4.80 lakh

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi would be coming out with 20 units of Redmi K20 Pro Limited Edition phones that come with diamond-studded gold panel on the backside, a top official of the company said on Friday.
Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said the signature phone, priced at ₹4.80 lakh, will be made in India and the company has not yet decide whether to sell or gift and if to be gifted, to whom.
The back cover is made with approximately 100 gms of gold and is not detachable, Jain said.
“We are making this (gold phone) for K20 Pro. We had made only two units. We will make 20 units. We have not decided whether to sell these phones by invitation or gift them or auction them and use that money for charity,” Jain told reporters.
According to him, some people who showed interest on the phone, were asking their initial to be put on the gold panel instead of K.
He further said they want to make only 20 of these phone as it symbolises with K20 and also keep the exclusivity. This will be in India only.
Xiaomi recently announced the launch of Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India.
Jain said currently the phone maker is selling 55 to 60 per cent phones online and rest offline.
By the end of the current year he expects the ratio to be equal.
He, without giving timelines, said the smartphone maker is in discussions with some of the Indian manufacturers to produce some of the products such as T-shirts, shoes and fitness bands for Xiaomi.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...