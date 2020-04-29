YouTube, Tribeca to launch online film festival starting on May 29

As movie theatres across the globe are shut owing to the global coronavirus pandemic, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have recently announced that they will be hosting a global film festival online.

The 10-day film festival dubbed ‘We Are One’ will kick off on May 29 on YouTube’s We Are One channel and will last till June 7.

The Festival will benefit the World Health Organization and other relief partners in raising funds to combat the global pandemic.

“Discover and watch films during this first ever 10-day global film festival co-curated by over 20 film festivals from across the world. All funds raised during the festival will benefit Covid-19 relief funds,” YouTube said.

The digital festival will include a host of films ranging from shorts, documentaries, music to comedy along with talk sessions

The festival will feature programming curated by film festival boards across the globe including the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

A full schedule for the festival will be made available closer to the festival start date. Meanwhile, users can subscribe to the We Are One YouTube channel for updates on film, talks and schedule.