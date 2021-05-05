Variety

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to support Covid-19 relief work

Updated on May 05, 2021

The revenues from the film ‘Radhe’ will be used for the cause

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd along with Salman Khan Films (SKF) have pledged to provide support towards Covid-19 relief work across the nation, including donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and ventilators.

This support will stem from the revenues garnered from the multi-platform release of the film ‘Radhe’ on May 13. ZEE and SKF have partnered with donation platform GiveIndia, to activate the relief efforts.

The recent surge of cases across the Country has led to a severe strain on medical facilities due to a shortage of critical life-saving equipment. The contribution from the revenue generated by the film’s multi-format release across theatres.

ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and OTT platform ZEE5 will assist GiveIndia in procuring the medical supplies. ZEE and SKF will also work towards providing support to the families of daily wage earners, who are part of the media and entertainment ecosystem.

ZEE had earlier donated more than 240 ambulances, 46,000 PPE kits, oxygen humidifiers and 6 lakh daily meals. The company had also built and donated a 304-bed dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre for frontline workers and their families in Maharashtra.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Covid-19
