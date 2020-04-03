ZEE LIVE’s Supermoon launches “Live to Home” on ZEE5

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
As people stay indoors amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, ZEE LIVE, the live entertainment and IP vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is collaborating with ZEE5 to offer its content under Supermoon “Live to Home”, curated specially for ZEE5 subscribers.
Through this, over-the-top platform ZEE5 will showcase daily curated content on entertainment, fitness and food. The supermoon is an intellectual platform of ZEE LIVE, which was curated to bring the leading entertainment acts from comedy, music and theatre to India.
Supermoon, with “Live to Home”, will offer a daily dose of content on entertainment, fitness, and food in the comfort and safety of one’s home, ZEE5 said in a report on Friday. The content will be exclusively available on ZEE5 from April 3, 2020 onwards.
Supermoon “Live to Home” will bring celebrity creators together on ZEE5, like Mandira Bedi, Prashant Sawant, Vrinda Mehta, Kunal Kapur, Annu Kapoor etc.
“Supermoon Live to Home aims to encourage social distancing while keeping you positively engaged and entertained. Special sets will be created to stream the content live. Users will also get an opportunity to watch their favourite celebrity creators create and perform in an informal set-up,” the company said.
“We have seen a spike across key metros with audiences continuing to consume a wide variety of content across languages on ZEE5. We are excited to collaborate with ZEE LIVE to bring the best-in-class content to our subscribers anytime and across devices. We hope our new offerings will help in keeping our viewers engaged and entertained while they are safe at their homes,” said Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India.
